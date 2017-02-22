Watch: Trailer for Malta-made film Limestone Cowboy released

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Watch the Limestone Cowboy trailer in the video above.

A bearded man in a leather jacket and stetson hat stands before a whooping crowd waving American flags.

"Cheer for your leader!" he yells as he soaks in the adulation. A voice cuts into earshot. "They're mocking you," it warns.

A newly-released trailer for Malta-made feature film Limestone Cowboy hints at the dark side of delusions while also displaying a lighter touch.

The film tells the story of 55-year-old Karist, an eccentric man who is convinced he has what it takes to contest - and win - a general election.

READ: Like a Limestone Cowboy

As the film producers tell it, Karist believes he’s "the quintessential hero and saviour from the American Wild West".

But to the Maltese, the eccentric man is "unwell, a delusional village imbecile."

Four years in the making and supported by the Maltese Film Fund, Limestone Cowboy entered into production in 2014 and is set to make its big screen by the year's end, following an early screening at last year's Valletta Film Festival.

The film is directed by Abigail Mallia and written by Jon Mallia and Carlos Debattista. Paul Portelli plays the lead character, with Davide Tucci, Irene Christ and Paul Cilia filling the other major roles.

Producers have now appealed for a financial leg up through a campaign on crowdfunding platform Indiegogo. A $10 donation will see your name in the film's credits, with higher amounts rewarded with exclusive screenings and merchandise.

High rollers willing to fork out $2000 or more can benefit from a 150 per cent tax deduction on their donation. For more details email [email protected]