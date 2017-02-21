Spanish police shoot at speeding truck carrying gas cylinders
Driver arrested
Police in Spain have detained a man who was driving a truck with butane gas tanks at high speed against the flow of traffic on a major route in Barcelona.
Local media reported that policemen stopped the driver by firing at the truck.
The truck was travelling on a highway near the city's harbour at around 11am local time.
National television channel TVE said the truck rammed several cars before police fired several shots to stop it.
The police spokeswoman would not confirm the gunshots but said the driver was being interrogated.
Un camión se lleva bombonas del vehículo interceptado por @barcelona_GUB cuando entraba en Rda litoral #Barcelona pic.twitter.com/gV0zDKGEgz
— Alfonso Congostrina (@alfcongostrina) February 21, 2017
