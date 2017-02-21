Advert
Tuesday, February 21, 2017, 12:51

Spanish police shoot at speeding truck carrying gas cylinders

Driver arrested

Police in Spain have detained a man who was driving a truck with butane gas tanks at high speed against the flow of traffic on a major route in Barcelona.

Local media reported that policemen stopped the driver by firing at the truck.  

The truck was travelling on a highway near the city's harbour at around 11am local time.

National television channel TVE said the truck rammed several cars before police fired several shots to stop it.

The police spokeswoman would not confirm the gunshots but said the driver was being interrogated.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Airport killing of N.Korean...

  2. Trump baffles Sweden with crime comment,...

  3. Melania Trump vows to "stay true" to herself

  4. Italy's Renzi quits party in bid to...

  5. Watch: Distressing footage shows young...

  6. SpaceX launch successful, second time around

  7. Improving Greece may not need all its...

  8. Pence visits Brussels, seeking deeper...

  9. Five die in light plane crash in Melbourne

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 21-02-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed