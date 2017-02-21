Advert
Tuesday, February 21, 2017, 16:03 by

PA

Older diesel cars banned from Stuttgart to combat air pollution

Photo: Shutterstock

Photo: Shutterstock

Authorities in south-west Germany are banning older diesel cars from driving in the city of Stuttgart from next year.

The measure is intended to reduce levels of fine particulate matter found in diesel emissions that are harmful to human health.

Stuttgart, capital of Baden-Wuerttemberg state, regularly reports particulate levels far above the permitted levels.

Its location in a bowl-shaped valley makes the city, with almost 600,000 inhabitants, prone to persistent air pollution.

The measure was passed by Baden-Wuerttemberg's state government, a coalition of the environmentalist Green Party and Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union.

It means only diesel cars that meet the Euro 6 emissions standard for light passenger and commercial vehicles can drive in the city from 2018.

Stuttgart is home to German car makers Mercedes-Benz and Porsche.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Airport killing of N.Korean...

  2. Spanish police shoot at speeding truck...

  3. Trump baffles Sweden with crime comment,...

  4. Melania Trump vows to "stay true" to herself

  5. Italy's Renzi quits party in bid to...

  6. Watch: Distressing footage shows young...

  7. SpaceX launch successful, second time around

  8. Le Pen refuses to wear headscarf to meet...

  9. Czech Republic fed up of being 'Europe's...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 21-02-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed