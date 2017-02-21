Five die in light plane crash in Melbourne
Five people were killed earlier today when a small plane crashed in to the roof of a shopping mall after taking off from an airfield outside Melbourne, Australia's second-largest city, police said.
The twin-turboprop Beechcraft King Air plane suffered engine failure and crashed into the mall near the end of the runway at Essendon Airport, Victoria state police assistant commissioner Stephen Leane told reporters in Melbourne.
The crash happened about an hour before the mall was due to open and there were no fatalities other than those aboard the aircraft, he added.
Essendon Airport, which is used mainly by light aircraft, remained closed. The Australian Transport Safety Bureau will investigate the crash.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.