Claudia Faniello on Times Talk
Fresh from victory at the Malta Eurovision Song Contest, Claudia Faniello speaks about the emotions of finally making it to the top on her ninth attempt.
The singer, who will represent Malta at Eurovision in Kiev next May, talks about her relationship with her mother and brother Fabrizio, who twice made it to the finals.
WATCH: Breathless Claudia Faniello heads for Eurovision Song Contest
In an interview with Kurt Sansone, she also gives her views on whether singers should deliver political messages.
The full Times Talk interview will be uploaded tomorrow morning on Times of Malta.
