Talk on Pasmore

The Hero Image by Victor Pasmore

A talk analysing the socio-economic and cultural conditions prevalent during Victor Pasmore’s time in Malta in the latter half of the 20th century is being held today in Valletta.

Pasmore (born Edwin John Victor) was a British artist and architect who pioneered the development of abstract art in Britain in the 1940s and 1950s. He passed away in Malta in 1998. The gallery hosted by the Central Bank of Malta, where the talk is being held, houses a permanent exhibition of works discovered in Pasmore’s home in Gudja, as well as in his residence in Blackheath, London.

One often hears of art and artistic processes being discussed in terms of ‘the social determination of art’ or ‘the artistic representation of reality’.

During tonight’s talk, social scientist and lecturer Valerie Visanich will unpack these statements and others as she looks at redefining and, ultimately, presenting alternatives to engaging with Pasmore’s artistic output.

She will also introduce the socio-personal relations that were interlaced throughout every aspect of Pasmore’s life and career, particularly the instrumental role and presence of his wife and muse, Wendy Blood.

■ The talk is being held tonight at the Victor Pasmore Gallery in Valletta at 6.30pm. Entrance to the gallery is through Ġlormu Cassar Street (leading up to Castille Square) and attendance is free. To reserve a place, e-mail info@victorpasmoregallery.com.

The Tuesday Talks series is managed by Fondazzjoni Patrimonju Malti in collaboration with the Central Bank of Malta, the Victor Pasmore Foundation and Palazzo Falson Historic House Museum, and is endorsed by the Valletta 2018 Foundation. The gallery itself is open to the public Monday to Friday between 11am and 3pm.