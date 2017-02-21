Photographic exhibition

Uomo-Falco, one of the works in an exhibition on falconry and yachting opening tonight in Valletta. Photo: Serena Galvani

In celebration of the recognition of the art of falconry as intangible cultural heritage of humanity, a new exhibition will be opened tonight in Valletta.

This honour was agreed upon on December 1, 2016, by Italy together with 17 other countries. The exhibition at the Italian Cultural Institute is of photographic works focused on falconry and yachting by photographer and author Serena Galvani.

During the launch of Falc-on-aria, Galvani will also present her book Aria, Uomini, Falchi (Air, Men, Falcons).

Galvani hails from Bologna and graduated in modern languages. She is a historian and the owner of Aria, one of the most prestigious historical vessels of the Mediterranean. Galvani is also a photo-reporter and travels around the world, focusing her attention on capturing the art of falconry.

Other key speakers during the event are Joan Abela from the University of Malta, Rai Sport journalist Giulio Guazzini, journalist and Maltese ornithologist Natalino Fenech, Spanish maestro falconer Juan Bernabè and Italian falconer Gianluca Barone.

■ The launch is taking place tonight at 6.30pm at the Italian Cultural Institute in Valletta. The talk will be held in Italian and English. Refreshments will be served. The public is invited to attend. The exhibition then runs until March 17 and is open from Monday to Thursday from 10.30am to 1pm and from 3pm to 4.30pm (6.30pm on Thursdays) and on Fridays from 10.30am to 1.30pm. For more information, visit www.iicvalletta.esteri.it.