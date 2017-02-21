Polish pianist Julia Miller

Melodious Arias is today’s lunchtime concert, part of a series being held at the Oratory of St Francis in Valletta.

The concert features Latvian soprano Karmene Radovska accompanied by Polish pianist Julia Miller. Radovska will be performing Purcell’s If Music be the Food of Love, Vivaldi’s Un certo non so che, Handel’s Verdi Prati from the opera Alcina, Mozart’s Va, l’error mio palesa from his opera Mitriade, Giovanni Paisiello’s Nel cor mi più non sento and Martini’s Plaisir d’amour.

The programme is varied with sparkling piano works by Bach and Beethoven as well as a piano transcription of Bellini’s Casta diva.

■ The concert starts at 12.30pm and is part of a series of events raising funds for the Franciscan church which is undergoing an extensive restoration project. Tickets can be obtained from the venue itself half an hour before the concert begins. For more details, phone 7968 0952 or email baroccomalta@gmail.com.