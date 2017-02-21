Announcements

AGIUS. On February 19, at Mater Dei Hospital ANTHONY aged 97 of Sliema, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Geraldine, Doris, Antoinette, Lucienne and their spouses, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital next Thursday, February 23, at 8.30am for Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Poor Clares, St Julian’s will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BORG. On February 19, at Mater Dei Hospital, SAMUEL, widower of Marion née Mifsud, aged 86, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by his family. He leaves to mourn his great loss his daughter Catherine and her husband Arthur Cachia, his son Edgar and his wife Maria, his daughter Celine and her partner Leonce, and Andrew, his cherished grandchildren Kristian, Daniel and his wife Anne, Karl and his wife Luisa, Lara and her partner Marco, Martha and Anthony and his much loved great-grandson Sam, other relatives and friends. Mass will be celebrated today, Tuesday, February 21 at 2pm at St Mary parish church, Attard, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CASSAR. On February 19, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIO “il-Gelegus”, (ex-shipwright at the Malta Drydocks), aged 67, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by his family. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Sally and his children Erika and Analisse, his sisters Tessie and her husband Anthony Cortis, Carmen and her husband Karmenu Deguara, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today Tuesday, February 21, at 1.45pm for St Catherine’s parish church, Żejtun, where a Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 2.30pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Forever treasured in our hearts.

CASSAR. On February 18, at Karin Grech Rehabilitation Centre, MIRIAM, née Pisani, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Paul, her daughter Erika and George, her son Andrew and Vanessa, her grandchildren Hannah and Mia, her niece Stephanie and Edward Sullivan and their family, her nephew Jean Paul Calleja, in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, February 21, at 1.30pm for St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment at Għargħur cemetery. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, carers and staff at Karin Grech Rehabilitation Centre for their dedication. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GRIMA. On February 20, PATRICK, passed away peacefully at the age of 61, comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by his family. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Maryrose, his children Etienne and his wife Maryrose, Andre and his wife Maria, grandchildren Matteo and Gianluca, brother, sisters, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, February 22, at 9.30am for Christ the King parish church, Paola, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan or Community Chest Fund. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. On February 20, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIE LOUISE, of Msida, aged 80, widow of John, passed away peacefully comforted by the rights of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Frances and her husband Joe Drury, Patrick and his wife Silvana, her beloved grandchildren Kane and his fiancee Annabelle, Mark and Michaela, in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, February 22, at 2pm for St Joseph parish church, Msida, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

GALEA – MARGARET and MANUEL. Treasured memories of our beloved parents on the anniversary of their passing away. Always remembered by their children Tanya and Joe, Mhairi, widow of their son Mel, Ken and Evelyn, grandchildren, other relatives and friends. A Mass for the repose of their soul will be said on March 26 at 6pm at Christ the King parish church, Paola. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

GOUDER. In loving memory of Judge TANCRED GOUDER. Fondly remembered today and always. Simone and Francis.

MIFSUD. Remembering our dear PAT with much love on the 31st anniversary of her death. Please say a prayer. Henry, Peter and Diane.

NAUDI – LOUIS. Cherished memories of a caring and loving father and grandfather on the 37th anniversary of his passing away. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Olivia, Ilona, Vincent, Greta, David and Francesca.

PILLOW – MAURICE. Remembered with fondest love and gratitude today the 42nd anniversary of his death. Pat, Walter, Nicky and Carole.

RANDON – ALEXANDER. Loving daily memories of a wonderful and special dad and grandfather on the second anniversary of his demise. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today, Tuesday, February 21 at 6.45pm at Our Lady of Good Counsel church, Paceville, St Julian’s. May God keep you always in His garden of rest. Mario, Roberta and families. A prayer is kindly solicited.

ZAHRA. In everlasting memory of our dearest brother GEORGE, today the sixth anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His brothers, Lino, John, Winston, Tony and their families.