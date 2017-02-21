Advert
Tuesday, February 21, 2017, 06:56

Messages written in urine reveal secrets of Nazi concentration camp

Some 27 secret letters written in urine from the women's concentration camp in Ravensbruck have been presented to a museum in Poland.

It is a fascinating story. See video above. 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. 1,800 day-old chicks found abandoned in...

  2. US gives Somali president a 'Make...

  3. Messages written in urine reveal secrets...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 21-02-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed