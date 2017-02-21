150kg goalkeeper who ate a meat pie during match to be 'brought back to earth'

A 150kg reserve goalkeeper is facing disciplinary action after television cameras caught him digging into a meat pie during an FA Cup fifth round match against Arsenal.

Sutton keeper Wayne Shaw, 45, ate the pie as his non-league side trailed 2-0 to Arsene Wenger's men during yesterday evening's fixture, and the video soon went viral.

But Shaw's admission that he knew bookmakers were offering 8-1 odds on him munching on a pie during the match means he is likely to face disciplinary action for his stunt.

The Roly-Poly goalie, as he is known by Sutton fans, denied placing a bet on himself.

"They had us at 8-1 to eat a pie. I thought I would give them a bit of banter and let's do it. All the subs were on and we were 2-0 down," he said.

"I went and got it at half time from the kitchen, I had it all prepared and ready to go. It was meat and potato."

Sutton manager Paul Doswell was not impressed by his reserve keeper's stunt, saying fame had gone to the big man's head. "I think Wayne has become this global superstar on the back of being 23 stone," Doswell said. "I don't think it shows us in the best light."

Club chairman Bruce Elliot said Shaw was a "top man" but added that the club would "soon bring him back to earth."