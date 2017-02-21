Advert
Tuesday, February 21, 2017, 07:52

Trump set to dominate Carnival? The Wall goes up at Nadur

It looks like Donald Trump will dominate this year's Carnival.

A group of performers got an early start at the Nadur Carnival opening events, as the videos above and below by Marlene Xuereb/Facebook show.

