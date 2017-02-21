Trump set to dominate Carnival? The Wall goes up at Nadur
It looks like Donald Trump will dominate this year's Carnival.
A group of performers got an early start at the Nadur Carnival opening events, as the videos above and below by Marlene Xuereb/Facebook show.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.