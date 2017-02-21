Record 821 knee replacement operations last year
A record 821 knee replacement operations were performed last year, including operations performed in state hospitals and others paid for by the government and conducted in private hospitals.
Health Minister Chris Fearne told Nationalist MP Chris Said in reply to a parliamentary question that while the number of knee replacement operations in state hospitals had increased, contracting of operations in private hospitals started in April.
403 of the patients operated last year had been on the waiting list for more than a year.
