Prison inmate to serve additional time for having drugs in cell

A prison inmate with a long history of drug abuse was condemned to a further term of imprisonment after traces of heroin were discovered inside his cell following a surprise search by prison authorities.

Andrew Bezzina, 34, from Ħamrun was found guilty of being in possession of heroin that was intended for prescribed use. He was also found guilty of committing the offence during the operative period of a conditional discharge.

The court, presided by magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras, heard how on August 31, 2012 prison officials had carried out a search inside a cell in Division 12 occupied solely by the accused.

The search reportedly followed an anonymous note received by the acting senior correctional officer who went to the cell accompanied by three prison wardens.

Inside a cupboard beneath a magazine, the officials unearthed four pieces of foil, two of which bore signs of a melted brownish-black substance, suspected of being heroin. There was also a piece of paper coiled in the shape of a cigarette, the court was told.

A court-appointed scientific expert had testified that the substance on the foil had indeed been heroin.

The court noted that the accused had refused to put his signature against the objects elevated from his cell, although when questioned about the nature of the suspected drug he had replied "You know what it is... I won't answer."

Under police interrogation, the accused had declared that the drug related objects did belong to him but refused to say whether the drug had been purchased in prison or if it was smuggled in.

The court observed that although the accused had not admitted to the charges and had a colourful criminal record sheet, he had registered significant progress during his time in prison. In fact, he had joined a drug rehabilitation programme, had engaged in regular employment and had kept his appointments at Caritas.

In spite of this slip, the accused was "doing his best to follow the treatment plan so as to overcome his drug problem," the court remarked.

However, the applicable punishment was to be increased since the offence was committed while the accused was serving time in prison.

The court imposed an effective jail term of 17 months and ordered the accused to pay court expert expenses within 18 months.

Inspector Jurgen Vella prosecuted.