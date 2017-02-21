Advert
Tuesday, February 21, 2017, 20:15

PN approves another 6 candidates for general election

'Candidates giving the people a voice' - Simon Busuttil

The Nationalist Party today approved another six candidates for the general election, bringing the total number to 85.

They are Ivan Bartolo, Errol Cutajar, Chris Sansone, Connie Scerri, Mary Grace Vella and Jason Zammit.

In a meeting of the party's executive committee, PN leader Simon Busuttil said the peple were fed up of this government's corruption, lies and theft.

The approved candidates, he said, showed that they were not afraid of the government and were giving the people a voice.

