No injuries in two armed hold-ups

No one was injured in thefts from two separate shops this evening.

The police said a hooded man entered a shop in Triq Ġiovanni Curmi, Iklin, at 7pm, and asked the 44-year-old shopkeeper for money. The woman claimed he was carrying a firearm. He escaped with cash.

Another hooded man carrying a knife entered a shop at Triq tas-Sliema, Ġzira at 7.05pm and escaped with cash. A 57-year-old woman from Marsascala was present during the theft.