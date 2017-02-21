No injuries in two armed hold-ups
No one was injured in thefts from two separate shops this evening.
The police said a hooded man entered a shop in Triq Ġiovanni Curmi, Iklin, at 7pm, and asked the 44-year-old shopkeeper for money. The woman claimed he was carrying a firearm. He escaped with cash.
Another hooded man carrying a knife entered a shop at Triq tas-Sliema, Ġzira at 7.05pm and escaped with cash. A 57-year-old woman from Marsascala was present during the theft.
