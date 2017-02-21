Naxxar resurfacing works tonight
Transport Malta will carry out asphalting works tonight and tomorrow night in Naxxar at Triq il-Balal near the junction to Iklin.
The road will be closed between 8pm and 5am.
Drivers were advised to seek alternative routes, drive carefully and follow instructions by officials on site.
