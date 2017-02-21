MCA fine against Melita confirmed on appeal

An administrative review tribunal confirmed a decision by the Malta Communications Authority imposing a €10,000 fine against Melita plc after the latter repeatedly failed to respect the request of various customers to terminate their contract for the provision of telephone and internet services.

The tribunal, presided by magistrate Gabriella Vella, noted that several Melita customers had duly notified the company that they intended to terminate their service contract.However, the company reportedly ignored them and in certain cases even persisted in issuing bills.

The matter was finally referred to the MCA which in November 2014 had issued a letter warning Melita to respect the legal procedure as laid down in the termination and disconnection agreement.

Since the service provider ignored this warning, the MCA imposed a €10,000 penalty on December 5, 2014.

The company had filed an appeal against this decision arguing that it had not violated any law and that the MCA was not empowered to impose fines.Moreover, Melita plc alleged that its delay in complying with customers' complaints was due to a change in its IT system.

The tribunal, however, remarked that Melita customers had been denied the right to terminate their subscriptions "at any moment and in a simple manner" as envisaged in the termination and disconnection agreement which was to enter into effect as from January 15, 2014.

Indeed, customers' requests were acceded to only after the intervention of the MCA and not through the "spontaneous and timely intervention" of the service provider itself.

The tribunal rejected the appeal by Melita, declaring it to be unjustified and concluded that the €10,000 penalty imposed by the MCA had been "reasonable and proportionate", Court expenses were also to be borne by Melita.