Malta newspapers review

The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers today.

All the newspapers feature yesterday's car bomb on their front pages.

In other stories, Times of Malta quotes the European Parliament's Pana Committee saying it found no conclusive evidence of money laundering in its Panama Papers investigations in Malta.

The Malta Independent quotes Konrad Mizzi saying that were it possible to go back in time, he would not set up a Panama company.

l-orizzont says Dr Mizzi and chief of staff Keith Schembri spoke with facts in hand when they published audits of their companies yesterday.

In-Nazzjon quotes a member of the Pana Committee saying that had something similar to the Panama Papers money laundering claims happened in Germany, he found it difficult to believe that the government would remain unchanged, a year on.