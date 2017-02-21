Advert
Tuesday, February 21, 2017, 15:03

Inquiry into allegations involving PN deputy leader concluded, will not be published as yet

Report to be analysed before publication

Beppe Fenech Adami

An inquiry into claims that police halted a money laundering probe when they discovered of Beppe Fenech Adami's involvement as director of the firm involved has been concluded, the government said.

It said in a statement today that the Prime Minister received the inquiry report yesterday. However, since the investigation directly affected important institutions in the country, the report had to be analysed before it was published.

The inquiry was led by retired judge Joseph Camilleri and included former judges Lawrence Quintano and Philip Sciberras.

Allegations were first published by Malta Today, which in its report had said that the investigation had "ostensibly" been halted when Nationalist Party deputy leader Dr Fenec Adami's name cropped up.

The board has been tasked to look at four central allegations: that a public authority withheld information it had in its possession; that the authority did not cooperate with the Dutch authorities investigating this case; that a company in Malta made suspicious monetary transactions; and that certain institutions did not carry out their duty to investigate an illicit activity.

Dr Fenech Adami has denied knowledge of the case.

The newspaper claimed that a file compiled by investigators in January 2013 was marked “bring up in three months” on January 31 that year.

By April 2013, the Dutch authorities had dropped their charges due to a lack of evidence, and the file containing the investigations into the company that Dr Fenech Adami was a director of marked “put away”.

