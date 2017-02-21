Government confirms spring hunting season for quail
Hunters are not to exceed the daily bag limit of five quails and the seasonal bag limit of 10 quails.
The 2017 spring hunting season will be open for quail only, between Saturday March 25 and Friday April 14, both days inclusive, the government announced today following advice by the Ornis Committee.
Hunting may take place between two hours before sunrise and noon. Only those persons who are issued with a Special Spring Hunting Licence for 2017 will be permitted to hunt quail during this season.
Eligible hunters may apply for the licence at any MaltaPost branch in Malta and Gozo from this Monday to Saturday March 11.
Applicants must have:
(a) A valid general licence to hunt birds on land;
(b) Paid-up membership in a recognised hunting organisation for 2017;
(c) Valid third party liability insurance cover for 2017;
(d) Valid permit to carry a firearm for hunting of birds on land issued by the Police.
The national hunting bag limit for this season has been established at 5,000 quail.
