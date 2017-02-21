Advert
Tuesday, February 21, 2017, 15:32

Gay marriage to be introduced in Malta soon

Bill to change name of civil union to marriage being drafted

Gay marriage could soon be introduced in Malta as a Marriage Equality Bill is in the process of being drafted, Civil Liberties Minister Helena Dalli announced this afternoon. 

Speaking during an event organised by the NGO Drachma, the minister said the Civil Union Law gave gay couples the same rights as heterosexual couples under a different name. The government was now also "changing this".

The bill had placed gay partnerships on a par with marriage.

Photo: Mark Zammit CordinaPhoto: Mark Zammit Cordina
