From vodka to underwear - Customs announces sale

The Customs Department has announced a sale of various seized items including a large quantity of ceramic tiles, 18,000 pairs of shoes and 48,000 items of underwear.

Other items will include a Volkswagen Bora car, a large dinghy, two aquariums, 21,000 wine glasses, 2,400 Vodka bottles and 18,000 wine bottles.

Viewing will take between Monday and on Friday March 2 from 7.45am to 12.30pm and 1.15pm to 5.15pm at Newport Bonded Stores, Marsa. (last day up to 9am)

Offers will be received up to March 2 at 9am.