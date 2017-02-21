Electoral Commission should take action against PM, PL for breaching law
PL made use of Girgenti Palace for a parliamentary group meeting
The Labour Party including the Prime Minister breached legislation regulating the financing of political parties and the Electoral Commission should take action, Alternattiva Demokratika deputy chairman Carmel Cacopardo said.
Addressing the media following a meeting between AD and the Electoral Commission, Mr Cacopardo said the PL made use of public property without having a right to do so.
AD insisted that the Electoral Commission should act immediately to ensure that both the PL and the Prime Minister realised that they were subject to the rule of law.
AD was referring to the PL’s use of the Girgenti Palace last Saturday for a meeting of the Parliamentary Group. This fact, it said, was made public by the Prime Minister himself in a tweet.
Mr Cacopardo said AD requested the commission to take action against Dr Muscat as he was politically responsible for the national property administered by his office.
It also requested the commission to initiate action against the PL which could not accept “this donation” (the use of Girgenti Palace) from the Prime Minister was provided in the laws of Malta.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.