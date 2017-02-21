Electoral Commission should take action against PM, PL for breaching law

The Labour Party including the Prime Minister breached legislation regulating the financing of political parties and the Electoral Commission should take action, Alternattiva Demokratika deputy chairman Carmel Cacopardo said.

Addressing the media following a meeting between AD and the Electoral Commission, Mr Cacopardo said the PL made use of public property without having a right to do so.

AD insisted that the Electoral Commission should act immediately to ensure that both the PL and the Prime Minister realised that they were subject to the rule of law.

AD was referring to the PL’s use of the Girgenti Palace last Saturday for a meeting of the Parliamentary Group. This fact, it said, was made public by the Prime Minister himself in a tweet.

Mr Cacopardo said AD requested the commission to take action against Dr Muscat as he was politically responsible for the national property administered by his office.

It also requested the commission to initiate action against the PL which could not accept “this donation” (the use of Girgenti Palace) from the Prime Minister was provided in the laws of Malta.