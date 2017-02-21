Driver who injured four, two seriously, fined €2,000

A man who injured four women, two seriously, in a traffic accident three years ago has been fined €2,000 and banned from driving for a week.

Charles Cutajar was found guilty of dangerous and reckless driving.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit heard how on June 18, 2013 at around 10.45am the accused was driving along Zabbar Road, when he collided head-on with a car driven by a woman who was accompanied by three female passengers.

The woman driver suffered serious injuries which left her with a 16% permanent disability. Another woman was seriously injured while another two escaped with slight injuries.

The accused had blamed the victim, claiming she had driven wrong way head on into his car.

However, a witness who happened to be driving behind the victim's car recalled how she had observed the accused's dangerous manoeuvre as he swerved onto the wrong lane, right into the path of the victim who was not quick enough to avoid the impact.

The eyewitness had testified that she had slowed down upon sensing the accused's dangerous movement and had looked on helplessly as the accused ploughed into the victim's car, hitting the driver's side and then colliding once again head on.

The victim had also testified that the accused's sudden manoeuvre onto the opposite lane had caused the collision.

The court observed that the version of the victim was supported not only by the eyewitness but also by the evidence, including the accident sketch, and the testimony of the police officers who arrived at the scene shortly after the collision.

The court declared the accused guilty and condemned him to a fine of €2,000, besides ordering an eight-day suspension of his driving licence.

Inspector Johann J. Fenech prosecuted.