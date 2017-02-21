710 people died of cancer last year

A total 710 people - 403 men and 307 women died of cancer between January and September last year, Health Minister Chris Fearne said this evening.

Answering a parliamentary question by Anthony Agius Decelis (PL), Mr Fearne said that was a patient younger than 15 and 51 aged over 85. The most common age group was that between 65 and 74.

The majority of men died of pulmonary cancer and women of breast cancer. He said a survey found a correlation between pulmonary cancer and pollution. There was a concentration in Marsa because of the power station which was being closed down.

Without giving figures, the minister said that patients who are cured from cancer are on the rise.