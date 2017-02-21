Advert
Tuesday, February 21, 2017, 19:30

710 people died of cancer last year

A total 710 people - 403 men and 307 women died of cancer between January and September last year, Health Minister Chris Fearne said this evening.

Answering a parliamentary question by Anthony Agius Decelis (PL), Mr Fearne said that was a patient younger than 15 and 51 aged over 85. The most common age group was that between 65 and 74.

The majority of men died of pulmonary cancer and women of breast cancer. He said a survey found a correlation between pulmonary cancer and pollution. There was a concentration in Marsa because of the power station which was being closed down.

Without giving figures, the minister said that patients who are cured from cancer are on the rise.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Car bomb in Msida: driver...

  2. 'I was a victim of fake news', Konrad...

  3. Man who took his own life had applied...

  4. Car bombs have government concerned,...

  5. Republic Street shop owners fume as...

  6. Watch: 'We will have to dig deeper' into...

  7. Mark Gaffarena loses libel case against...

  8. Cracking Malta’s latest spate of car bombs

  9. Mr, Mrs, Mx: President embraces...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 21-02-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed