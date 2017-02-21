Advert
Tuesday, February 21, 2017, 06:02 by

David Demajo, St Julian’s

Oops, they did it again

The mantra of Transport Malta should be, among other things, to ease traffic wherever possible. Instead, they do the complete opposite and create bedlam with their ‘’new ideas’’.

The short red pylons that were erected in Gżira, from near the A1 Bar all the way to the Manoel Island bridge, cause traffic jams up to the Continental Cars showroom.

To compound it further, two lanes direct you towards the pylons, however, the right lane signage instructs one to veer to the left, automatically stopping all the traffic. As if introducing the bus lane, along the Sliema/Gżira waterfront, were not enough, Transport Malta went a horrible step backward and crippled traffic flow even more, with the pylons.

Has anybody from Transport Malta ever gone to this area and saw with his own eyes the stupidity of what they did?

