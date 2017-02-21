Long-term appointment

On February 5, I was preparing to go to Mater Dei Hospital for my appointment as I had been diagnosed with advanced arthritis in November 2016. Before phoning for a taxi, my wife gave a look at the Mater Dei appointment notice, only to realise that the appointment is for “5-2-2018” – believe it or not, for next year.

I would like to know what Health Minister Chris Fearne has to say about this. If I am still alive in a year’s time, myself being a nonagenarian, I have to live in burning pain throughout.

Or, alternatively, visit a private consultant and pay handsomely from my miserable pension.