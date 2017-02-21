Unfortunately, Sheena Abbot-Davies’ letter ‘Out of touch’ (February 11), typifies the standard abortionist response whenever this subject comes up. They are always in favour of ‘liberal’ values like free-speech, etc. – until someone doesn’t agree with them.

This newspaper’s editorial carried a rare (for an editorial) and well-delivered argument against abortion generally. Abbot-Davies claimed to be outraged by it and delivered the litany of accusations we are all accustomed to by now – the editor stands accused of being ill-informed and outdated and the newspaper of being non-progressive and against women’s rights.

What she does not say is that all the arguments used to favour abortion have long since been demolished and that all modern science shows that abortion kills a living human being, no less. This makes the editor a lot better-informed and up to date than Abbot-Davies.

She also puts in a plug for the abortionists’ standard lie, that abortion is a ‘right’. Abortion is not a right, women’s or anyone’s. The trouble is that people like Abbot-Davies have been repeating this nonsense so long that a great many now believe it to be true.

It is not.

Then she goes on, in the same way, about a woman being able to do what she likes with her own body, with no mention at all of the other, younger body.

She winds up with a stream of frenzied accusations.

The really sad thing is that abortion does not make for better women, it does not improve the status or well-being of women. Abortion is nothing more than a gigantic wrong that has been sold to a global market and it deviates attention from the issues that truly need addressing.

Abortion does not improve the human condition – it makes it worse and I am glad there are newspapers like Times of Malta that are not afraid to say this loud and clear.