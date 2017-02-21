Sporting briefs

Allan: Napoli midfielder Allan is expected to be out for three weeks after picking up an adductor muscle injury during Sunday’s 3-1 win at Chievo Verona. Brazilian Allan, 26, will miss the Champions League last 16 second-leg match against Real Madrid on March 7, and games against Roma in Serie A and Juventus in the Italian Cup semi-finals.

Death sentences: Egypt’s top court upheld death sentences for 10 men yesterday for their part in Egypt’s worst violence at a football stadium, in which more than 70 fans were killed in February 2012. Many of the dead were crushed when panicked fans tried to escape from the Port Said stadium after a post-match pitch invasion by supporters of the local side al-Masry. Others fell or were thrown from terraces. The verdict from the Court of Cassation is final and cannot be appealed. The charges included murder and attempted murder.

Rad Belgrade: Rad Belgrade have been ordered not to play first division matches in their home stadium until Serbian soccer authorities rule over the racial insults directed there at an opposition player Everton Luiz. Rad’s fans subjected Partizan’s Brazilian midfielder Luiz to monkey chants in Sunday’s league match.“The suspension means no first division games will be played at the venue until a final decision is made and disciplinary proceedings have been opened against all parties involved in the incident,” the Serbian FA said.

Sociedad: Real Sociedad coach Eusebio Sacristan has agreed a contract extension with the Basque club. Eusebio’s new deal ties him to Sociedad until June 30, 2019, the high-flying La Liga outfit said. The 52-year-old former Spain midfielder replaced David Moyes as Sociedad boss in November 2015 and last season led them to a ninth-place finish in the top flight.

In Italy: Serie B – Verona vs SPAL 0-0. Lega Pro (Group A) – Cremonese vs Alessandria 1-0.

Primera Liga: Malaga vs Las Palmas 2-1.

Championship: Newcastle United vs Aston Villa 2-0.