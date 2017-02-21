PSG need to learn to open up defensive teams – coach Emery

Paris St Germain boss Unai Emery rued missed chances in the 0-0 draw with Toulouse as his side failed to take advantage of Monaco’s slip.

Ligue 1 leaders Monaco were held by Bastia on Friday but the gap was only closed back to three points after PSG failed to break down the Toulouse defence.

Edinson Cavani went close on numerous occasions but the Parisians were unable to follow up their midweek thrashing of Barcelona in the Champions League with a domestic win.

Speaking in a press conference covered by L’Equipe, Emery said: “We deserved to win but we could not overcome the opponent’s defence.

“We need to work and learn how to open packed defences. The team missed a little bit of everything against Toulouse. We have lost an opportunity but we must continue.

“Toulouse is a team with a very good defence and good transitions.”

Emery made five changes from the Champions League game last week but he did not regret his decision.

He said: “This time we needed a little more energy.

“We made changes from the start because we have to manage our players well, for those who need to play or those who need to rest.

“I have confidence in the squad.”

The point at the Parc des Princes extended Toulouse’s unbeaten run to four games.

Manager Pascal Dupraz said in his press conference: “I am very happy with the first period. With a little more risk, we could have made it more difficult.

“In the second half we only defended. Apart from two situations we were not put in difficulty.”

Dupraz was sent to the stands with 13 minutes of the match remaining after hurling a water bottle on to the pitch in frustration following a disagreement with the referee.

He added: “As soon as we speak, we are punished.

“Maybe some of my colleagues are placid on the sidelines – I applaud them – but personally it is impossible. I am expressing myself but then you do not know where to go.

“Your place is no longer in the stadium once you have been penalised.”