Giggs enjoying life outside coaching

Manchester United great Ryan Giggs has no qualms about extending his coaching break beyond the summer unless the right challenge crops up.

After 29 seasons at Old Trafford as player and assistant manager, the 43-year-old moved onto pastures new in the summer with the hope of making his name in management.

Giggs was strongly linked with the Swansea job earlier in the season but has yet to return to coaching.

United’s most decorated player has also started work as a UEFA technical observer, with the experience of post-Old Trafford life giving him balance and perspective when it comes to his next step.

“I am really open about it,” Giggs said when asked about the summer and beyond. If I was to have another year like the year I’ve just had, then so be it. I’ve enjoyed it.

“But also if jobs or opportunities arise that I think are interesting and I’ll enjoy and are challenging, then definitely.”

Giggs has certainly not been too far away from football.

A regular at Old Trafford this term, the 43-year-old’s work as a TV pundit and part ownership of Salford City keeps him close to the game he loves, as does a new role with UEFA.

“I’ve just started a job with UEFA, working as a technical observer,” Giggs said. “Last week I was at the Benfica-Dortmund game writing match reports out.

“Again, that is something different, keeping your eye in, it is also European football.

“You’re getting to see European football, how other teams play and any trends that maybe are occurring. I am definitely keeping my eye in with the football, but also obviously there are my business interests as well.”