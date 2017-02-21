Gabigol never doubted he would repay Inter

Gabriel Barbosa, the Brazilian striker nicknamed Gabigol, has been made to wait for his chance and has struggled to make an impact with Inter after moving to the club for nearly €30 million in the close season.

Yet after finally breaking his duck in their 1-0 win at Bologna on Sunday, the much-touted youngster revealed with delight that he never doubted he would find the net in Serie A.

The 20-year-old tapped home the winner seven minutes after coming on as a substitute, prompting emotional celebrations from the prospect who has admitted frustration at his limited opportunities since signing from Santos in August.

“I’m delighted for this moment, for the first goal, even more because it gave this important victory to us,” Gabigol told reporters.

“I’d waited for this moment.

“I worked hard because I knew that one hour I would score for Inter. This moment will never leave my head.”

Before Sunday’s fixture, Gabigol had played just 50 minutes for Inter over five Serie A matches, but while the goal came as a relief to him, it also came at a cost.

Coach Stefano Pioli revealed that the forward had vowed to take the whole team out for a “Brazilian-style dinner” when he finally found the net, although Gabigol acknowledged that he would be delighted to invite his team-mates for a carbonara.

“Since my arrival here I’ve worked hard, with great seriousness and professionalism,” he said.

“I’m still looking for my place but I know how much I can help Inter.”