Football news

Genoa have sacked coach Ivan Juric after a 5-0 away defeat to last-placed Pescara and replaced him with Andrea Mandorlini.

Around 200 supporters blocked the team bus after Sunday’s game, throwing eggs, shouting insults and spitting and kicking.

Mandorlini, a former Inter defender, has previously coached Atalanta, Sassuolo, and Verona.

He has signed a contract until June 2018.

Eastern coach blazes trail for women

Chan Yuen-ting, head coach of Hong Kong’s Eastern Sports Club, will become the first woman ever to guide a men’s team in a continental competition when they kick off their Asian Champions League campaign at Guangzhou Evergrande tomorrow.

The 28-year-old Chan led Eastern to the Hong Kong Premier League title last year, and will now test her mettle against Guang-zhou’s coach Luiz Felipe Scolari.

“It’s quite amazing, especially when you watch the games when he was coaching Brazil and they won the World Cup in 2002,” she said.

“I never imagined or expected this could happen but now we’re going to play against him so I feel excited and I’m looking forward to meeting him.”

Ancelotti admits offensive gesture

Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti could face disciplinary action after admitting making an offensive gesture following his side’s 1-1 draw at Hertha Berlin.

German broadcaster ARD reported the 57-year-old Italian raised his middle finger to home fans after claiming he had been spat on during Saturday’s Bundesliga match, which saw Bayern net a stoppage-time equaliser through Robert Lewandowski.

When asked about the incident, Ancelotti said: “Yes, I made the gesture because I was spat on.”

ARD report that the German DFB will contact the former Chelsea, Paris St Germain and Real Madrid boss for his views on the matter.

Real, Barca keen on Otamendi – agent

Real Madrid could try to sign Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi as a replacement for Pepe if he leaves the Bernabeu at the end of the season, the player’s agent has claimed.

Otamendi’s agent, Martin Sendoa, also said Barcelona have a long-term interest in the Argentina international.

Sendoa stressed that Otamendi is happy with the Premier League club but says any player would be tempted by a move to the European champions.

He told Radio Continental: “Pepe is leaving Real Madrid and Otamendi fits the profile they are looking for.

“Jorge Mendes (Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent) is also managing Otamendi in Europe.”

Spalletti demands new Totti deal

Roma coach Luciano Spalletti has said his future at the club will depend on what happens with Francesco Totti in the summer.

Totti, 40, signed a one-year contract extension last June, and Spalletti said he would walk away in protest if the captain was not offered another year on top of that.

“Don’t ask me about how well my team is doing, ask me about Totti,” he said.

“It is only right that his contract is renewed. Totti doesn’t have a contract with this club, he has a pact of love with this city, and this is something that has to continue.

“I will go even further: if they send him away at the end of the season then I am not staying.”

Gladbach facing federation action

The German football federation (DFB) has opened proceedings against Borussia Moenchengladbach over a banner displayed during the 2-1 home defeat to Leipzig on Sunday.

Gladbach supporters became the latest to protest against Leipzig, with banners contrasting their club’s tradition with what they claimed was the visitors’ lack of one.

A fortnight after violence had broken out prior to Dortmund’s match against Leipzig, one banner read: “We damn every thrown stone... which did not hit you customers!”

Rashford says United can win at Chelsea

Marcus Rashford is hoping to avenge Manchester United’s Stamford Bridge humiliation when they face Chelsea in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Jose Mourinho’s return to his old stomping ground in October started badly and only got worse as the most successful manager in the Blues’ history saw his side succumb to a humbling 4-0 defeat.

Mourinho’s side now have a chance to exact revenge in the FA Cup after Sunday’s quarter-final draw pitted them against Antonio Conte’s team.

“I mean, at this stage of the competition you’re going to be facing a good team no matter where you go,” Rashford said of their sixth-round opposition.

“I think we’ve just got to take it game by game. We’re on a good run of form and so are they, so I think it’ll be a good game.

“But we’ll go there confident and to win the game.”