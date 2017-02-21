Hibs girls back in contention

The race for the play-offs in the MSV Life Women’s League has reached a crucial phase with Hibernians back in contention after beating Depiro last weekend.

With Luxol enjoying a rest day, Gżira Athleta seized sole leadership in the standings after overcoming Starlites’ bold resistance.

Depiro failed to build on their previous win over Starlites and had to bow down to a sprightly Hibs side.

The game was balanced as the first half ended at a par, 23-23.

The team remained locked on 34-34 after 29 minutes but then Hibs potted a crucial 12-2 run with points from Trudy Armstead and Emma Micallef.

Ten points in arrears, Depiro tried to get back into the game but Hibs administered their lead till the end.

Athleta raced to an initial 14-5 lead over Starlites who hit back to close the first quarter at 16-all.

An 11-0 early run in the second quarter helped Athleta to a 37-27 half-time advantage.

The lead increased to 52-38 late in the third quarter as Starlites lost Josephine Grima through injury.

However, they kept fighting to bridge the gap to 55-61. But, Athleta defended well to secure the win.

Starlites Naxxar 61

Gżira Athleta 73

(16-16, 11-21, 16-15, 18-21)

Starlites: D. Revol, K. Galea 14, J. Doughty 4, S. Farrugia 6, D. Agius 4, K. Pirotta 9, J. Micallef, J. Grima 9, P. Arguello 15, E. Magrin, S. Davies.

Athleta: M. Stefanovic, C. Grima 18, B. Zammit 6, S. Pisani, L. Sciberras 2, A. Simmons 18, D. Said Hollier 18, A. Borg, J. Schembri, S. Vella 11, C. Mifsud.

Refs: E. Mangani, S. Micallef, J. Mangani.

Depiro 48

Hibernians 60

(19-14, 4-9, 11-15, 14-22)

Depiro: A. Mifsud, G. Mifsud 8, H. Acreman, S. Brincat 8, M. Bonett 6, M. Balzaraviciute, N. Agius, M. Scicluna 3, C. Schumacher 13, T. DeMartino 4, C. Ciantar 6.

Hibs: E. Micallef 7, E. Cassar 2, S. Gambino 14, I. Agius 3, K. Caruana, M. Said 3, K. Portanier Mifsud, N. Farrugia, T. Armstead 23, A. Marinkovic, J. Scerri 8.

Refs: B. Vassallo, B. Sly, I. Marjanovic.

Standings: Athleta (6-2) 14; Luxol (5-2) 12; Starlites (4-3) 11; Hibernians (2-6) 10; Depiro (2-6) 10.