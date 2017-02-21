David Bowie poised to win two Brits, one year after his death

Mr Bowie died two days after his Blackstar album was released. Photo: PA Wire

David Bowie is the favourite to be handed the British male solo artist prize at Wednesday's Brit Awards - just over a year after his death.

The Starman is expected to win the prize for the third time following successes in 1984 and 2014 and is tipped to take the British album gong.

The singer's Blackstar record, which explores the themes of illness and heaven and was released two days before he died from cancer, would earn his first prize in the category.

It will compete against Skepta's Mercury Prize-winning album Konnichiwa, The 1975's I Like It When You Sleep For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It, Kano's Made In The Manor and Michael Kiwanuka's Love & Hate.

According to bookmaker Coral, Bowie is 8-11 to win the solo artist award ahead of Craig David, Skepta (4-1 each), Kano and Michael Kiwanuka (8-1 each).

Last year's ceremony was overshadowed by his death as he was remembered through a Lorde performance and a speech by his friend Gary Oldman.

In the best British female solo artist category, Emeli Sande is being tipped to repeat her 2013 success but faces competition from Anohni, Ellie Goulding, Lianne La Havas and Nao.

Sande can be backed at 1-2 ahead of Goulding (5-1), Anohni, Lianne La Havas, and Nao (all 7-1).

Skepta and X Factor alumni Little Mix lead the nominations for the awards, with three apiece.

The grime artist's third nod is for British breakthrough act, where he is in the same category as Anne-Marie, Blossoms, Critics' Choice winner Rag'n'Bone Man and Stormzy.

Little Mix are in the running for British group, alongside Radiohead, The 1975, Bastille and Biffy Clyro, as well as British single, for their number one hit Shout Out To My Ex.

The girl group will also vie for the British artist video of the year gong, for Hair featuring Sean Paul.

In the same category Zayn Malik will be battling it out with his former group OneDirection - the former for Pillowtalk and the latter for History.

Leonard Cohen has also been nominated for a posthumous award, competing for international male solo artist against Bon Iver, Bruno Mars, Drake and The Weeknd.

International female solo artist sees a sibling rivalry between Beyonce and her sister Solange, who are also competing with Christine and the Queens, Rihanna and Sia.

The international group nominees are Kings Of Leon, Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, A Tribe Called Quest, Drake & Future and Twenty One Pilots.