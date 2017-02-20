Watch: Distressing footage shows young girl being pulled alive from rubble

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Distressing footage has emerged of a little girl being pulled alive from rubble following an attack in Damascus, Syria.

The footage released by Syria Civil Defence - also known as the White Helmets - shows the girl being pulled out in the Tishreen neighbourhood on Sunday.

One rescue worker is told telling the terrified child in Arabic: "We're coming. Don't be afraid. We're coming."

Activists have reported air strikes in two other neighbourhoods, Qabun and Barzeh, over the weekend.