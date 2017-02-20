Italy's Renzi quits party in bid to retake PM's job

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi is setting himself for a battle that could bring him back into power.

But it's a long and winding path for Matteo Renzi, starting with his resignation as the leader of Italy's ruling democrats.

Renzi stepped down as prime minister two months ago after losing a referendum on constitutional reform, but he remained party chief.

In quitting from that job, the democrats now have to hold an internal election to fill the hole.

Now he intends to seek re-election has party head. If he can do that, and the democrats come out on top in upcoming national elections, it would make him prime minister again.

But it won't be easy. The democrats are in a civil war right now, many threatening to break away completely.

They say Renzi and his supporters have strayed too far from their leftist roots, seeking to boost welfare spending and curb big business.

Italy's been mauled by years of recession, debt, and high unemployment.

Renzi has called the dissidents blackmailers, stating the split only empowers their main opposition -- the 5 Star Movement.

Polls put them neck and neck. The 5-star movement wants Italy to host a refendum on abandoning the euro.