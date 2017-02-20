Local results
Football
GFA BOV Division One: Xewkija Tigers vs Victoria Hotspurs 1-0.
IASC: Birkirkara vs Birżebbuġa 5-0; Burmarrad vs Marsa 1-2; Gżira vs Msida 2-1.
GIDA League: FC Scandinavia vs Birnapa 4-1; Memories vs Club33 3-3; MUSC vs La Famiglia 3-2.
Basketball
BOV Division One: Starlites vs Luxol 64-108; Athleta vs Floriana 70-59.
BOV Division Two: Marvels Power Plus vs Mellieha Tritones 48-54.
Women’s league: Starlites vs Athleta 61-73; Depiro vs Hibernians 48-60.
U-16: Athleta vs Luxol 71-57; Hibs vs Starlites 55-71.
U-14 (girls): Hibs vs Eurobasket 40-28; Athleta vs Luxol 9-25.
Handball
Men’s Div. Two: Kavallieri vs HMS 24-22.
U-15 Juniors: La Salle vs Kavallieri RS2 10-21; HMS vs Aloysians 4-27; Swieqi Phoenix vs Luxol 19-14.
Hockey
HAM League: Young Stars vs Hotsticks 2-4; White Hart vs Depiro 2-2.
Shooting
Double Trap: 1. N.L. Xuereb 127/150 – 29, 9, 8, 10, 15, 71; 2. G. Chetcuti 136/150 – 27, 8, 9, 9, 16, 69; 3. W. Chetcuti 134/150 – 24, 9, 9, 7, 49; 4. M. Grech 132/150 – 27, 7, 8, 42; 5. J. Xuereb 112/150 – 22, 9, 31; 6. L. Sciberras 83, 16, 16/30.
Skeet: 1. C. Farrugia 122/125 – 18, 9, 8, 7, 8, 50; 2. J. Muscat 109/125 – 18, 9, 8, 7, 7, 49; 3. B. Dimitrov 112/150 – 15, 9, 9, 8, 41; 4. M. Attard 112/125 – 16, 7, 9, 32; 5. J. Sciberras 112/125 – 16, 7, 23; 6. D. Vella 111/125 – 13, 13.
