Monday, February 20, 2017, 06:17

Debono runs 50th marathon

Veteran sportsman Alfred Debono has achieved another feat in his career after running his 50th full marathon in the Marrakesh Marathon, Morocco, late last month. “I have fulfilled another dream, and managed to complete my 50th marathon across five continents in Marrakesh,” Debono said. “Running at 1,500 feet of altitude and in very hot conditions was absorbing. But I thank God that I managed to reach the finish line.”

