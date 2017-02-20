Championship Pool spot still up for grabs in Division One

John Ciantar... two 180s.

Gameweek 13 from the National League produced no upsets as all three title contenders comfortably won their matches which keeps Kalkara St Joseph and Floriana Ajax A joint top of the league with Mosta Horseshoe Bar A three points behind in third place.

In another match from Division One, Birżebbuġa Cox Sports Club and Gudja POs shared the spoils in a 4-4 draw.

Next week’s programme will be the last round from the regular season before teams are split into the championship and relegation sections.

One place is still up for grabs in the Championship Pool with no fewer than four teams still fighting for that spot – Gudja POs, Żejtun Beland, Birżebbuġa Cox Sports Club and Bormla Bocci Club.

Only two points are separating fourth-placed Gudja POs from Bormla BC in seventh place.

In Division Two, results went Buġibba Munchies’ way as the other four promotion contenders drew their matches last week.

The Munchies beat Mosta Bocci Club 5-3 to seal their place in the Championship pool along with Ħamrun and Senglea M. Conquest.

The remaining spot will be decided in the next round of matches with Floriana Ajax B currently enjoying a two-point advantage over nearest pursuers Cospicua Rangers.

Meanwhile, in the Premier League, Godfrey Abela continued where he left off the previous week when he claimed his second successive win, this time at the expense of John Agius, 4-2.

Trailing 2-1, Abela stepped up his game to level the score when winning the leg in only 13 darts.

From then on Abela, who compiled the highest three-dart average of the night on 83.01, went on to win the next two legs to wrap up the win.

John Ciantar also prevailed in a nail-biting encounter against Brian Abela 4-3.

Ciantar, who hit two 180s, won the final two legs of the match to move up to sixth place.

Premier League leader Norbert Attard also needed a decider to overcome his Floriana team-mate Vince Busuttil 4-3.

For Attard this was his fourth successive win in the championship for singles.

Division One – Teams

Results: Birżebbuġa Cox vs Gudja POs 4-4; Bormla BC vs Floriana Ajax 0-8; Mosta Horseshoe vs Juventutis Domus 8-0; Kalkara St Joseph vs Żejtun Beland 6-2.

Standings: Kalkara, Floriana 34; Mosta Horseshoe 31; Gudja POs, Żejtun Beland 13; Birżebbuġa Cox, Bormla 11; Juventutis Domus 2.

Premier League

Results: V. Busuttil vs N. Attard 3-4; J. Ciantar vs B. Abela 4-3; D. Attard vs A. Scerri 4-3; G. Abela vs J. Agius 4-2.

Standings: N. Attard (4-0); A. Scerri (3-1); D. Attard (2-2); G. Abela (2-2); J. Agius (2-2); J. Ciantar (2-2); V. Busuttil (1-3); B. Abela (0-4).