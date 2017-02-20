Retrospective exhibition

An exhibition looking back at the past 50 years of artist Ġużeppi Theuma’s works is being held in Mosta.

Nude (1964). Right: Scapula - (2016).

Organised by the Għaqda Filantropika Talent Mosti, Il-Vjaġġ features the artist’s selection of art pieces, including paintings and sculptures.

Theuma was born in 1945. He attended the Hertfordshire College of Arts at St Albans in the UK. The artist has participated in several exhibitions locally, displaying both his ceramic sculptures as well as his paintings.

Theuma is also the author of several art publications with his major publication being L-Arti fil-Knejjes minn Mitt Pittur Malti (A short biography of 100 Maltese painters), visually cataloguing the works of these artists.

■ The exhibition is being held at the Razzett tal-Markiż Mallia Tabone in Mosta. It runs until Saturday. It is open Monday to Saturday, 6pm to 8pm.