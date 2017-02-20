Reading of scripts

An evening of readings from the shortlisted scripts of the Premju Francis Ebejer (Francis Ebejer prize) is taking place tomorrow in Valletta.

A selection from the scripts Ahmed, Ċittadin Malti (Ahmed, Maltese citizen) by Stefan Magri, Sa ma Nerġa’ Narak (Until I see you again) by Marta Vella and Toqtol it-Tama (Killing hope) by Vince Vella will be read out and a discussion will follow.

The event should be of interest to theatre producers and directors. The public is also welcome to attend.

■ The reading is taking place tomorrow at 6.30pm at the Manoel Theatre Studio in Valletta. The event is being held in Maltese. Refreshments will be served. To register, send an e-mail to fundinfo@artscouncilmalta.org.