Reading of scripts
An evening of readings from the shortlisted scripts of the Premju Francis Ebejer (Francis Ebejer prize) is taking place tomorrow in Valletta.
A selection from the scripts Ahmed, Ċittadin Malti (Ahmed, Maltese citizen) by Stefan Magri, Sa ma Nerġa’ Narak (Until I see you again) by Marta Vella and Toqtol it-Tama (Killing hope) by Vince Vella will be read out and a discussion will follow.
The event should be of interest to theatre producers and directors. The public is also welcome to attend.
■ The reading is taking place tomorrow at 6.30pm at the Manoel Theatre Studio in Valletta. The event is being held in Maltese. Refreshments will be served. To register, send an e-mail to fundinfo@artscouncilmalta.org.
