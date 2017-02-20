Culture Matters – Valletta 2018 findings

The second Culture Matters seminar showcasing the results of the Valletta 2018 Foundation’s in-depth analytical research into the impacts of the European Capital of Culture on various sectors of society is taking place on Thursday.

Some of the main issues addressed throughout the seminar include participation in cultural activity, the impact of socio-urban changes in Valletta on local communities, the accessibility of the Valletta 2018 cultural programme and the economic impacts of the European Capital of Culture.

Researchers forming part of the Valletta 2018 evaluation and monitoring team will be presenting their ongoing research and discussing their findings with the audience throughout the seminar.

On the day, a study being conducted by anthropologist Michael Deguara on Community Inclusion and Space in Valletta 2018 will be presented. This research project seeks to identify factors affecting community participation and accessibility, with an emphasis on the awareness that various groups have of the Valletta 2018 programme. It also aims to explore perceptions of Valletta’s foreseeable developments, particularly those related to the city as a community space. Other research being presented includes The Effect of Valletta 2018 on Malta’s Tourism Industry and The Impact of Valletta 2018 on the European Identity of the Maltese Population.

■ The seminar is taking place on Thursday at the University of Malta’s Valletta Campus. Registration is free and closes today. Attendance is on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information and to register, visit http://valletta2018.org .