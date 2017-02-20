A call for accordionists has been issued to participate in the first edition of the Easter Accordion Festival of Malta to be held on April 17 and 18.

The festival is being organised by the Santa Marija Accordion Band of Attard. Accordion music is one of the most popular forms of music, with a special sound all of its own.

The closing date to apply to participate is February 28. The organisers point out that, weather permitting, the festival will also include a mini outdoor concert.

To apply, send an e-mail to mtbusuttil@yahoo.com or call 7925 9508 from 10am to noon.