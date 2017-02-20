Announcements

BORG. On February 19, at St Vincent de Paul Residence, LORENZA (known as Lolly), aged 90, of Sta Venera, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Joey, her children Melania and her husband Victor, Mario and his wife Juliet, Sandra and her husband Tony, grandchildren Alexander, Andrea, Francesco, Susanne, Gabbie and Jean Paul, great-grandchildren Andrew and Amy, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves St Vincent de Paul Residence tomorrow, Tuesday, February 21 at 8am for Sta Venera parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. The family regret they are unable to receive visitors. Lord grant her eternal rest.

BORG. On February 19, at Mater Dei Hospital, SAMUEL, aged 86, widower of Marion neé Mifsud, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by his family. He leaves to mourn his great loss his daughter Catherine and her husband Arthur Cachia, his son Edgar and his wife Maria, his daughter Celine and her partner Leonce, and Andrew, his cherished grandchildren Kristian, Daniel and his wife Anne, Karl and his wife Luisa, Lara and her partner Marco, Martha and Anthony and his much loved great-grandson Sam, other relatives and friends. Mass will be celebrated tomorrow Tuesday, February 21, at 2pm at St Mary parish church, Attard, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CASSAR. On February 18, MIRIAM, nèe Pisani, at Karin Grech Hospital, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Paul, her daughter Erika and George, her son Andrew and Vanessa, her grandchildren Hannah and Mia, her niece Stephanie and Edward Sullivan and their family, her nephew Jean Paul Calleja, in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, February 21, at 1.30pm for St John of the Cross church, Ta’ Xbiex where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment at Għargħur Cemetery. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, carers and staff at Karin Grech Hospital for their dedication. Lord grant her eternal rest.

VASSALLO. On February 17, at his home, J.G. VASSALLO passed away peacefully, deeply mourned by his wife Maud, his sons Adrian and his wife Antoinette, Dorian and his partner Juanita, his grandchildren and his sister-in-law Mabel Gatt. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Monday, February 20, at 2pm at Balluta parish church, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery.

In Memoriam

CREMONA. In loving memory of our dear mother GIUDITTA on the 18th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Monica and Alfred Conti Borda, Maria Galea and grandchildren.

ELSNER. Cherished memories of PATRICIA, a dear wife, today the fifth anniversary of her demise. Always lovingly remembered by her husband Hans, all her family and friends.

GRECH – JANE, widow of Samuel. Remembering mother with love and gratitude, today the 22nd anniversary of her passing away. Simone, Stephanie, Marian, James, in-laws and grandchildren.