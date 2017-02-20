US gives Somali president a 'Make Somalia Great Again' baseball cap

Newly-elected Somali president Mohamed Abdullahi has received a baseball cap with the slogan 'Make Somalia Great Again' from the US Ambassador to his country.

A photo published by the USA's diplomatic mission to Somalia showed ambassador Stephen Schwartz handing Mr Abdullahi the odd gift, which alludes to US President Donald Trump's 'Make America Great Again' campaign slogan.

Somalia is one of the seven Muslim-majority countries singled out by Mr Trump's executive order banning visitors to the US for 90 days. Mr Abdullahi has said that he opposes the ban.