Advert
Monday, February 20, 2017, 15:42

US gives Somali president a 'Make Somalia Great Again' baseball cap

Newly-elected Somali president Mohamed Abdullahi has received a baseball cap with the slogan 'Make Somalia Great Again' from the US Ambassador to his country. 

A photo published by the USA's diplomatic mission to Somalia showed ambassador Stephen Schwartz handing Mr Abdullahi the odd gift, which alludes to US President Donald Trump's 'Make America Great Again' campaign slogan. 

Somalia is one of the seven Muslim-majority countries singled out by Mr Trump's executive order banning visitors to the US for 90 days. Mr Abdullahi has said that he opposes the ban. 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. 1,800 day-old chicks found abandoned in...

  2. Watch: Sinkhole swallows minivan

  3. US gives Somali president a 'Make...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 20-02-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed