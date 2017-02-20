Republic Street shop owners fume as street vendors pop up

Republic Street business owners are concerned street vendors setting up stalls there could negatively impact business in Valletta. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Republic Street shop owners are concerned that the issuing of permits to street vendors could negatively impact their shops and efforts to raise standards in Valletta.

Business owners, who spoke to the Times of Malta on the condition of anonymity, said that they were concerned that the popular shopping street could soon be taken over by street vendors.

The owners were reacting to a story published in this newspaper last week highlighting concerns that street vendors setting up stalls all over the island ahead of events like Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day were still not adequately regulated.

More than a year after the Chamber for Small and Medium Businesses (GRTU) initiated talks with the economy and justice ministries, the situation remained unchanged and businesses are still suffering drops in sales as a result of the unregulated vendors.

This shouldn’t be done since there already is a street market in Valletta

The shop owners insisted that while businesses were working on stepping up standards ahead of the Valletta serving as the Capital of Culture next year, stalls seemed to be sprouting up everywhere. Such is the case with a vendor who has started taking to Republic Street selling bread and pastries.

“While we strive to bring high-end brands to attract customers and make sure our shops are of the highest standards, vendors set up their stalls as they please

“While we strive to bring high-end brands to attract customers and make sure our shops are of the highest standards, vendors set up their stalls as they please.

“This shouldn’t be done especially since there already is a street market in Valletta. There’s no need for vendors to come to Republic Street,” one shop owner said, adding that he feared allowing one vendor could have a ripple effect.

Valletta mayor Alexiei Dingli, however, denied this would be the case, adding that the local council only issued permits to Valletta businesses.

While pointing out that none of the Republic Street business owners had come forward with complaints, he said he had received a complaint from one particular shop owner who also requested a temporary permit to set up a stall outside the shop.

The Chamber for Small and Medium Businesses (GRTU) has for over a year been calling on the authorities to regulate the issuing of permits to vendors, saying chamber members had been complaining about having to compete with vendors who sell goods on the roadside.

According to the GRTU, these street vendors were obtaining permits from the local councils despite such permits are only intended to be used by those setting up stalls during village feasts.

claire.caruana@timesofmalta.com