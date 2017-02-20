‘Nothing to be afraid of…’ first rodents competition held

The Malta Rodent Society was founded in 2014 to encourage proper care of rodents. Photos: Chris Sant Fournier

Visitors to the Rodent Competition were allowed to pet the animals.

A number of people terrified of rodents were cured of their phobia during the first edition of the Rodents Competition organised by the Malta Rodents Society.

Some 50 participants put their rodents – ranging from guinea pigs and chinchillas to hamsters and rats – on show yesterday, allowing visitors to pet the animals on display, something that was a difficult feat for some.

“We had a number of people who were terrified of rodents but they came over and we showed them that rodents are just like any other type of animal and there was nothing to be afraid of,” Arnold Sciberras, president of the Malta Rodent Society told the Times of Malta.

Mr Sciberras insisted that while many people often feared the species, once they actually came face to face with those bred in a controlled environment, their fear would surely disappear.

As with other stray animals, he went on, rodents on the street were dangerous and should not be approached. However, those bred in captivity were safe.

Mr Sciberras said the event also served to raise awareness on the importance of protecting animals, even if these were somewhat unconventional pets.

“The ultimate goal of the event is to raise awareness on the importance of loving all animals,” the president added.

Mr Sciberras set up the Malta Rodent Society in 2014 to encourage responsible breeding and proper care of rodents, the registration of locally available species, and the smashing of taboos.