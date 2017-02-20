Advert
Monday, February 20, 2017, 07:01

‘Nothing to be afraid of…’ first rodents competition held

  • The Malta Rodent Society was founded in 2014 to encourage proper care of rodents. Photos: Chris Sant Fournier

    The Malta Rodent Society was founded in 2014 to encourage proper care of rodents. Photos: Chris Sant Fournier

Visitors to the Rodent Competition were allowed to pet the animals.Visitors to the Rodent Competition were allowed to pet the animals.

A number of people terrified of rodents were cured of their phobia during the first edition of the Rodents Competition organised by the Malta Rodents Society.

Some 50 participants put their rodents – ranging from guinea pigs and chinchillas to hamsters and rats – on show yesterday, allowing visitors to pet the animals on display, something that was a difficult feat for some.

“We had a number of people who were terrified of rodents but they came over and we showed them that rodents are just like any other type of animal and there was nothing to be afraid of,” Arnold Sciberras, president of the Malta Rodent Society told the Times of Malta.

Mr Sciberras insisted that while many people often feared the species, once they actually came face to face with those bred in a controlled environment, their fear would surely disappear.

As with other stray animals, he went on, rodents on the street were dangerous and should not be approached. However, those bred in captivity were safe.

Mr Sciberras said the event also served to raise awareness on the importance of protecting animals, even if these were somewhat unconventional pets.

“The ultimate goal of the event is to raise awareness on the importance of loving all animals,” the president added.

Mr Sciberras set up the Malta Rodent Society in 2014 to encourage responsible breeding and proper care of rodents, the registration of locally available species, and the smashing of taboos.

Rodents are just like any other type of animal and there is nothing to be afraid of.Rodents are just like any other type of animal and there is nothing to be afraid of.
Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: PN holds demo for democracy and...

  2. Watch: Breathless Claudia Faniello heads...

  3. Nexia BT says it owns Egrant, but PN...

  4. EP committee asks Nexia BT to say who...

  5. After 'months of reflection' Muscat...

  6. PL activist is given twice her...

  7. Meet the man who lost half his weight in...

  8. Petition launched after five-year jail...

  9. Malta selects its Eurovision song tonight

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 20-02-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed