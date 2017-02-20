Mr, Mrs, Mx: President embraces gender-neutral personal title

The personal title for non-binary individuals, Mx, has been endorsed by President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca.

Reb Xiberras was surprised to find their invitation to the President's reception for the appointment of the ambassadors and High Commissioner addressed them as ‘Mx’. They said they were thrilled that their first governmental non-binary letter was sent from the President herself.

Non-binary is an umbrella term used to describe those who do not identify with the gender identity assigned to them at birth.

Mx Xiberras, who intends to change their gender identity marker as ‘X’, expressed hope that other politicians would follow suit. The President's “progressive” stance, they said, “acknowledges people who don’t fit into the binary boxes”.

“I was really happy that the President was so open and asked me how I would prefer [my gender identity marker]” they said.

The 'X' marker gives people the option of not declaring their sex or gender identity on official public records. It was introduced as part of the the Gender Identity, Gender Expression And Sex Characteristics Act, which was unanimously approved by Parliament in 2015.

As of November 2016, 61 persons have changed their gender identity, Civil Liberties Minister Helena Dalli has said